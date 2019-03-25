|
Reita Louis
Reita Louis passed away on February 28, 2019 after a short illness.
Reita had a chemistry degree and a master's in music from The University of Akron. A Jeopardy champion in August of 1995, she was very knowledgeable on a variety of subjects. She had an online shop called Cheshire Collectables since 1996 that sold a variety of items, but mostly handmade American Girl clothing. She also enjoyed photography and collecting postcards.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Sietz; mother, Frona Sietz; and longtime partner, Robert Dally. She is survived by her stepson, Ethan (Tracy) Dally; step-daughter, Emily (Jason) Dillman; five grandchildren, cousins, Cindy Hooker and Cathy Palm.
The family would like to thank her friend, Cathy Smith for taking care of Reita's last wishes. A Celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2019