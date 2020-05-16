Reita Tyrrell Varney went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late John and Ida Tyrrell. Reita spent over 50 years in an accomplished nursing career; not only as a care provider, but also as an advocate for many patients. Reita was also active with her loving church family and served on the Parish Nursing Council for many years at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Barberton. She was a protector and a provider to many wounded and disadvantaged animals. She enjoyed watching birds in her back yard and tending to many flowers and plants. Reita was a voracious reader and had many interests which always led to an interesting story that she would share. She still used the disposable box cameras and would make 8x11 photos to share with others of the times she treasured. Her family would tease her about who was going to get the one millionth photo. It is hard to describe such a full life in such a short space, but Reita gave so much and loved so fully. She will be truly missed by all who loved her. Reita was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph B. Varney, the love of her life for 60 years. Together, they traveled to many countries and resided in many states, coast to coast, until Ralph retired from a 40 year career with American Airlines; they then returned home to the Akron area. Reita leaves behind her sister, Patricia; her son, Victor; daughters, Laurel and Sharon; grandchildren, Virginia, Eric, Alison, and Trevor; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins; beloved special friends, Clara Walters, Jeanette Lower, and Sharon Meyer. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be a graveside service which will take place, at 1:00 p.m. on MONDAY, May 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio. Pastor Erik Swanson of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Barberton will officiate. Condolences may be sent to: P.O. Box 6368, Akron, Ohio 44312. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.