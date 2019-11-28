|
Rema Claudine "Susie" Jackson, 82, of Fairlawn, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Rema was born to Herbert and Grace Swafford on February 4, 1937 in Monterey, TN. Susie married the love of her life, Charles Jackson on November 4, 1957. She was a loving wife and mother, grandmother and sister. Rema was a long-time member of Reimer Road Baptist Church. Everyone that knew her or met her always said, what a sweet wonderful lady she was. Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, Herbert and Grace Swafford; brothers, Richard and Harold. Rema is survived by her children, Rhonda White of N. Carolina, Brenda (Michael) Adkins of Fairlawn and Brian (Tricia) Jackson of Kentucky; seven grandchildren; brother, Charles (Sheila) Swafford of California; sister, Cindy (Phil) Brady of Medina; along with other relatives and friends. Rema's funeral service will be held Saturday, November 30th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Jim Newton officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 28, 2019