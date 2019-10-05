|
Rene Sheldon Cravanas Entered into Eternal Rest Thursday September 26, 2019 Rene S. Cravanas, 69, died September 26, 2019 at Bath Manor Skilled Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. Rene was a life resident of Akron, Ohio. Like his father, Samuel Jackson Cravanas, who served as an Amphibian Truck Driver & Rifle Marksman and earned a Bronze Star during the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign, as well as a Philippine Liberation Ribbon & Victory Medal during World War II, Rene served his country with distinction during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged following his dedicated service. Rene was preceded in death by father, Samuel; mother, Ella Louise; wife, Elaine 'Lanie'; and brother, Darryle Cravanas. Rene is survived by his daughter, Kelli; his son, Darrell; grandchildren, Darrell Jr. and Lyric McCarty; sisters, Colette Myers and Darrylean Cravanas; his brothers, Cedric and Vyrone; aunt, Inez Patterson; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to one of the myriad Veteran's Support organizations.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 5, 2019