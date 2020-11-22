1/1
Renee Baughman
Julie Akron native and Firestone High graduate, Julie Renee (Bonar) Baughman, 66, West Palm Beach FL, met Jesus on October 28. Loving/courageous mother of Floridians John B. Baughman III, Jupiter Island, and Jaime (William) Corzo (children Christian & Julien), Naples, and Ohioans stepmother Nancy Yockey Bonar, Medina, and Timothy Bonar (Erica), step-brother, Cleveland Heights. Proceeding Julie in death: husband John Baughman Sr.; parents David and Barbara (Bunten) Bonar; three sets of grandparents: the Bonars and Buntens, Akron, and Yockeys, Dover, OH. Cremation has taken place. Memorials for Julie Baughman: American Cancer Society www.cancer.org (800-227-2345). Condolences: John Baughman, The Claridge, 19950 Beach Rd., Jupiter Island, FL 33469



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
