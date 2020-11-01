1/1
Renee Dawn Wright
1969 - 2020
) Renee Dawn Wright (nee Cover), 51, of Kent, OH, passed away on October 25, 2020. Renee was born to parents Alan and Barbara Cover in Akron, OH on July 24, 1969. Preceding her in death was her father, Alan; two grandmothers, Janice Cover and Margaret Newhouse. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Maceo Wright; children, Raquel and Kaleb; Tajah, Tyriq and Sofia; mother, Barbara Cover; sister, Michelle Hoffman and nephew, Jacob; and brother, John Spies. Renee was a lover of life and lived it to it's fullest! She was a very talented artist, and she worked as a tattoo artist over the past 13 years. During her time tattooing, she had acquired many friends, and some she and her husband considered close family. She also worked for Natural Essentials where she was considered an inspiration, again making many friends along the way. Growing up, Monroe Falls Park was a big part of her childhood, and continued to be throughout her life. She also loved spending time at the ocean. A celebration of Renee's life will be held at a later time by her family.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
