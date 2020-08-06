1/1
Renee Junius
Renee Junius passed away on August 3, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of Akron and was loved by all who knew her. Seated in death by her mother, Ellise and brother, Edward Johnson, she leaves to cherish her loving memory children, Antonio "Muff" Junius, Tywan "Mooch" Junius and Lakeya Junius; favorite granddaughter Shanay and favorite grandson Jontel "Fatty"; and a host of other grandchildren, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Please adhere to the social distancing and masks will be required.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
