Renee Lynn Witner


1964 - 2019
Renee Lynn Witner, 55, this perfect soul went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on August 11, 1964 to Ronald and Phyllis Witner. Renee loved her animals, loved to watch movies, dance, listen to music. Renee is preceded in death by her father, Ronald; and twin sister, Rhonda Daff. Renee is survived by her mother, Phyllis Witner; and sister, Ginger Barger Mainellas (Donald). Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
