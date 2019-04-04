Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Reta Y. Shepherd Obituary
Reta Y.

Shepherd

Our Beloved Mother went home to be with her Lord Christ Jesus on April 3, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a resident of Stow, Ohio since 1960.

Mother was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shepherd Sr.; son, Robert Shepherd Jr.; and grandson, Richard Shepherd II.

She is survived by her sons, Billy Shepherd and Richard (Lynne) Shepherd; daughters, Sharon (Bill) Nichols, Karen (Bill) LeMon, Fran (Jack) Ursetta and Barbara Echo Miller. She also leaves ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She will be greatly missed!

Her favorite Bible Scripture was Psalm 17:15. "As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness."

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation from 9 - 10 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
