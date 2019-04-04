|
|
Reta Y.
Shepherd
Our Beloved Mother went home to be with her Lord Christ Jesus on April 3, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a resident of Stow, Ohio since 1960.
Mother was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shepherd Sr.; son, Robert Shepherd Jr.; and grandson, Richard Shepherd II.
She is survived by her sons, Billy Shepherd and Richard (Lynne) Shepherd; daughters, Sharon (Bill) Nichols, Karen (Bill) LeMon, Fran (Jack) Ursetta and Barbara Echo Miller. She also leaves ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She will be greatly missed!
Her favorite Bible Scripture was Psalm 17:15. "As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness."
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation from 9 - 10 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019