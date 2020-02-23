|
Retta Rebecca Miller, 78, of Ohio and formerly, WV, passed peacefully at her residence in Carthage, NC with her daughter by her side. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Retta was born in Calhoun County, October 2nd, 1941, the daughter of the late Don and Dottie Cooper Brannon. She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis C. Miller; sons, Dennis Wayne Miller, Daniel Miller and baby Douglas Miller; grandsons Douglas C. Miller and James Ledford; and a sister, Donnie Keen. God showed Retta mercy and she asked Jesus Christ to be her Lord and Savior. Retta had attended Halls Memorial Church. Retta is survived by her daughter, Rita G. Miller of NC. She was the grandmother of Ernest Legg, Jill Corbin, Jenni Miller, and Patty Miller. Retta was the sister of Paul Brannon of AZ, Janet Bailey of OH, and Jean Keen and Wanda Deweese, both of WV. She is also survived by her 11 great-grandchildren: Brittany, Zachery, Andrew, Justice, Jessica, Trenton, E.J., Braiden, Alissa, Ryder, Emma; and three great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020