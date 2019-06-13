Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Reve'L. L. "Chatty Chad" Frazier Obituary
Reve'L L. Frazier "Chatty Chad"

Reve'L L. Frazier, "Chatty Chad", 59, departed from this earthly life on June 3, 2019.

Reve'L was a graduate of North High School and was employed by Akron City Hospital and Maison Aine Nursing Facility and attended Greater Faith Apostolic Church.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Burt; his brother, Andre (Valarie) Frazier; and sister, Cherie (Deon) Walters; 15 children, other siblings and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service, Bishop James Talbert, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 50 Alfaretta Ave., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019
