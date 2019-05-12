Reynold Francis Brandt, Jr.



Reynold (Rey) Brandt passed away on April 25, 2019.



Born in Dalhart, Texas, on April 21, 1930, he was a graduate of Dalhart High School and attended business college, later taking courses at The University of Akron. A veteran of the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 ("We successfully defended Philadelphia from nuclear attack"), he worked hard for 75 years in businesses ranging from grocery stores to railroads to manufacturers (Witco Chemical, Continental Carbon) to financial advisories to Walmart (the hardware department, thank you very much; he refused to be a greeter). A generous, impish spirit, he was a loving husband, terrific father and grandfather, loyal friend, and an enthusiastic golfer, bowler, woodworker, and chef (he was well-known for his barbecue and homemade enchiladas and tamale pies). He and his wife, Patricia, shared a love story that started when she finally agreed to allow him to teach her how to bowl in Amarillo, Texas, and spanned more than 54 years of devoted marriage and a succession of cats.



He is survived by his children, John Brandt, Shaker Heights, OH; Karen Brandt, Alexandria, VA; his grandchildren, Emma Brandt (Chicago, IL) and Aidan Brandt (Boston, MA); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial celebration of his life will be held on May 19, 2019, in Shaker Heights, OH. In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. For those wishing to remember Rey with a memorial gift, please consider The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at http://www.aspca.org. Those wishing to contact the family may do so at [email protected] Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary