Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Copley United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Copley United Methodist Church
Rhea (Dallinga) Lewis, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 4, 2019.

She was a graduate of Copley High School and a life-long member of the Copley United Methodist Church, where she sang with the choir for many years. Rhea loved to follow Cleveland sports.

Rhea was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James C. Lewis; her parents, Charles and Ida (Sell) Dallinga; brothers, Richard and Harold, and sisters, Lucille Thompson and Martha Dallinga.

She leaves behind her daughter, Martha (Wayne Apel) Ross; son, Wilson (Windy) Lewis; grandchildren, Kyle (Sarah) Lewis, Tyler (Taren) Lewis, Claire Lewis, Mason Averill; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Addison.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Copley United Methodist Church with Pastors Donald and Karen Upson officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Rhea's ashes will be buried next to her husband in Copley Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made toa .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2019
