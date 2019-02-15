Rhea J. Gordon (Clark)



Rhea J. Gordon, age 84, of Akron, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Pebble Creek Nursing Home.



She was born in Akron on June 18, 1934, the daughter of the late Cecil D. Clark and the late Rhea (nee Trautman) Clark Brenner.



Rhea owned and operated ARJAY'S Signs and Things in Akron for 12 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, especially Christmas cookies with her granddaughters, sewing, and playing the organ. She always had a huge gathering on the 4th of July making her famous sausage, biscuits and gravy. She and her late husband loved CB Radio and their handles were "Slugger" and "Bulldog", respectively.



Her loving care was well known with the aid she gave to many family and friends.



Survivors include her sons, Donald E. Gordon, Dennis I. Gordon, Dale E. (Melanie) Gordon, and William A. "Al" (Mindy) Gordon; her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Gordon; her brother-in-law, David L. Gordon; her sister-in-law, Barbara Gordon; her grandchildren, Amber, Nolan, Nicholas, Derek, Douglas (Jenna), Andrew (Amanda), Rachel, Vicki, Cameron, Lisa Marie, and John (Lisa Ann); and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.



Other than her parents, Rhea was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Gordon on April 27, 1998, they were united in marriage on January 12, 1952; her children, Douglas E. Gordon, Vicki Lynn Gordon Willis, and Daryl E. Gordon; and her siblings, Paul, Robert, and Walter Clark.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Steve Salyers will celebrate Rhea's life.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the funeral home, and also one hour prior to the service on Monday.



Following all funeral services, Mrs. Gordon will be cremated and she will be laid to rest with her husband in Northlawn Memorial Gardens, Peninsula, Ohio.



The family would like to thank the staff at Pebble Creek Nursing Home and Summa Hospice for their tender care of their mother and grandmother.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 771 Dunbar Road, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, or to Akron Children's Hospital "Radiothon", 1 Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308 in Rhea's memory.



2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. NIV



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.