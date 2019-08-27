|
Rhoda "Jan" Thomas Rhoda Janet Thomas, 73, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born June 11, 1946 in Akron to Henry and Wealthy Davis. She was a committed Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed spending time gardening and with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Rhoda was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Thomas; brother, Clem Davis and sister, Susan Case. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Ron) Stock; son, George (Shelly) Thomas; brothers, Doug (Pat) Davis, John Davis; sister, Ruth Davis; grandchildren, Tiffany, Brandon (fiancee, Samantha), Luke, Justin, Amber (Jeff), Tyler, and Tristan; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Aiden, Emma, Jackson, Braxton and Baylor; and many nieces and nephews. A committal service is being held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Romig Rd. at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron City Hospice, as a special thanks for the compassionate care they provided to Rhoda. Condolences and memories may be shared with Rhoda's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019