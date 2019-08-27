Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Romig Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Thomas


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda Thomas Obituary
Rhoda "Jan" Thomas Rhoda Janet Thomas, 73, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born June 11, 1946 in Akron to Henry and Wealthy Davis. She was a committed Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed spending time gardening and with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Rhoda was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Thomas; brother, Clem Davis and sister, Susan Case. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Ron) Stock; son, George (Shelly) Thomas; brothers, Doug (Pat) Davis, John Davis; sister, Ruth Davis; grandchildren, Tiffany, Brandon (fiancee, Samantha), Luke, Justin, Amber (Jeff), Tyler, and Tristan; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Aiden, Emma, Jackson, Braxton and Baylor; and many nieces and nephews. A committal service is being held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Romig Rd. at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron City Hospice, as a special thanks for the compassionate care they provided to Rhoda. Condolences and memories may be shared with Rhoda's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now