Rhonda J. Campbell, 61, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, April 14, 2020. Rhonda loved her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Shirley; husband, William. She is survived by her children, Crystal (Brandon) Howdyshell of Tallmadge and William Campbell of Akron; eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Friends and family may drive by 10 to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Private graveside services will be held at Lakewood Cemetery. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell family. Messages and memories of Rhonda can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020