Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Campbell


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda Campbell Obituary
Rhonda J. Campbell, 61, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, April 14, 2020. Rhonda loved her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Shirley; husband, William. She is survived by her children, Crystal (Brandon) Howdyshell of Tallmadge and William Campbell of Akron; eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Friends and family may drive by 10 to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Private graveside services will be held at Lakewood Cemetery. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell family. Messages and memories of Rhonda can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -