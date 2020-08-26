Rhonda Delois Jones, affectionately known as Pebbles, departed this earthly life in exchange for her heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born to the union of her father, Theophilus A Jones Jr, and her mother, Henrietta Lila Jane Jones, May 21, 1963. Rhonda leaves two daughters to cherish her memory, Dajanae L. Jones, and Jada Jones, both of Akron. A son, Moses Jones passed away as a newborn. Rhonda attended Buchtel High School and was employed with The Salvation Army through Vantage Aging Services. She was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, loved music, plants, helping others and last but not least making others smile. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Christ Is the Answer Ministries (West Campus) 421 W. Thornton Street, 44307. Family visitation will begin at 12 noon at the church. Rev. Ronald Goodman, eulogizing. Pastor J. Michael Martin, host pastor. (Wellington Funeral Service 330-329-2201)







