1/1
Rhonda DeLois Jones
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda Delois Jones, affectionately known as Pebbles, departed this earthly life in exchange for her heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born to the union of her father, Theophilus A Jones Jr, and her mother, Henrietta Lila Jane Jones, May 21, 1963. Rhonda leaves two daughters to cherish her memory, Dajanae L. Jones, and Jada Jones, both of Akron. A son, Moses Jones passed away as a newborn. Rhonda attended Buchtel High School and was employed with The Salvation Army through Vantage Aging Services. She was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, loved music, plants, helping others and last but not least making others smile. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Christ Is the Answer Ministries (West Campus) 421 W. Thornton Street, 44307. Family visitation will begin at 12 noon at the church. Rev. Ronald Goodman, eulogizing. Pastor J. Michael Martin, host pastor. (Wellington Funeral Service 330-329-2201)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Christ Is the Answer Ministries (West Campus)
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Christ Is the Answer Ministries (West Campus)
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved