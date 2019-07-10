|
Rhonda K. Fears-Blocker
Rhonda K. Fears-Blocker, 57, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Summa Health Care, after an extended illness.
Rhonda graduated from Buchtel High School, class of 1981 and worked for Summa Heath Care for over 27 years.
She was preceded in death by father, William M. Fears.
Rhonda is survived by husband, Varna T. Blocker, Sr; sons, Varna, Jr., William DJ; step-daughter, Marlesha (Boubacar) Ouedraoga; grandchildren, Nyelli Ouedraogo and Kai Isaac Welch; mother, Delores Forney-Stone; sister, Leslie Fears; brother, Doylan (Hattie) Fears; aunt, Janie Forney; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and other relatives and friends.
Friends may call on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Memorial service will immediately follow. Elder Henry Lewis, officiating. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 697 Storer Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Procession will form at 654 Mineola Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
330-838-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019