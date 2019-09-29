|
|
Rhonda M. Gray (Reger) Rhonda M. Gray, age 61, of New Franklin, Ohio, died on September 24, 2019 at Akron General Hospital after a battle with leukemia. She was born on October 14, 1957 in Akron, the daughter of Etta (nee Shively) Reger of Springfield and the late Ronald Reger. Rhonda was a 1976 graduate of Springfield High School. She worked at Akron Children's Hospital for many years and became a buyer. Rhonda had a very strong faith in God, she always called on Him for His help. Rhonda loved waterfalls, wind turbines, mountains, butterflies, however, her greatest joy was being Nana! In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Dennis L. Gray, whom she married on October 16, 1976; her daughters, Dr. Shannon (Michael "Mike") Pelini of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Jennifer Cooke of Portage Lakes, Ohio; her grandchildren, Oliver Pelini and Brady Cooke. Her brother also survives, Daniel Reger. Other close family members that survive are Ron Reger and Ruth Ann (David) Barton and sons. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44319. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to by contacting them through their website or by calling 1-888-557-7177. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019