Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeview Christian Church
4613 South Main Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda M. Gray


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda M. Gray Obituary
Rhonda M. Gray (Reger) Rhonda M. Gray, age 61, of New Franklin, Ohio, died on September 24, 2019 at Akron General Hospital after a battle with leukemia. She was born on October 14, 1957 in Akron, the daughter of Etta (nee Shively) Reger of Springfield and the late Ronald Reger. Rhonda was a 1976 graduate of Springfield High School. She worked at Akron Children's Hospital for many years and became a buyer. Rhonda had a very strong faith in God, she always called on Him for His help. Rhonda loved waterfalls, wind turbines, mountains, butterflies, however, her greatest joy was being Nana! In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Dennis L. Gray, whom she married on October 16, 1976; her daughters, Dr. Shannon (Michael "Mike") Pelini of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Jennifer Cooke of Portage Lakes, Ohio; her grandchildren, Oliver Pelini and Brady Cooke. Her brother also survives, Daniel Reger. Other close family members that survive are Ron Reger and Ruth Ann (David) Barton and sons. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44319. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to by contacting them through their website or by calling 1-888-557-7177. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now