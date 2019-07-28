Home

Rhonda N. Hickman

Rhonda N. Hickman Obituary
Hickman

Rhonda N. Hickman, age 65, passed away July 23, 2019. She was born in Akron on July 15, 1954 to Cecil and Nellie Miller. She is survived by husband, Jack; cousin, Mary Lou; and second cousin, Emily.

Rhonda worked for Akron Children's Hospital and Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises. Rhonda had a passion for the outdoors. She enjoyed the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and wildlife. She was a member at City Church and Akron Baptist Temple. Private family services have taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
