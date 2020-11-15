Dick Bause, 85, passed away November 12, 2020. He was born August 27, 1935 in Akron to the late Alvin and Gertrude Bause. Dick graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor's degree in Education. He retired as Vice President of Human Resources at Barberton Hospital after nineteen years. His business affiliations included a membership in SHRM and he was a onetime President of ASPA. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. His leisure activities included travel, golfing, boating, and a competitive pool player. Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Bause and sisters, Margaret Bruner, Jean Haines, Sally Keenan and Pat Carris. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty; son, Mark (Brenda Wallbrown) Bause; daughters, Shelly (Patrick) McGonigal and Jennifer Wilson; grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Megan, Ashley, Brandi and Caleb; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held at NOON on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
