Richard A. Frecka Richard A. Frecka, 75 of Willowdale Lake passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born June 11, 1944 in Akron the son of the late Albert and Eva Frecka. He retired from The City of North Canton after over 39 years of service. Currently he was custodian at Real Hope Church. Richard was a member of Real Hope Church, formerly the McDonaldsville St. Paul Church. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon (Boyles); children, Kim Yamamoto of Eastlake, OH, Steve Frecka of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; grandson, Nicholas Yamamoto; sister, Judy (Bob) Lawless of N. Ridgeville, OH; and brother, Tom (Deb) Frecka of Granger, IN; faithful companion, Duchess; and many extended relatives. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 11am to 1 pm. A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 pm. Donations can be made in Richard's name to . Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019