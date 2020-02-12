|
BARBERTON -- Richard A. Hall, 87, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Hall is survived by his loving wife, Toni (nee Sass); sister, Annette Myers; four children, Barbara Jackson (Pat), Judy McMillian, Linda Bell, Dave (Gabi). He was a beloved stepdad to Mike, Chris and Pat Hawks; he will be missed by grandchildren (10), great grandchildren (15), step grandchildren (3) and step great grandchildren (2). Dick was an Army veteran who served immediately after the Korean War, where he honed his skills as a diesel mechanic that would serve him well throughout his life and career. He grew up in Northfield Ohio, the only son of David and Dorothy Hall. Dick was also a member of the Masons for over 60 years. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason. After his years in the Army, and then National Guard, where he attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant, he set about opening a business, Paramount Supply with other investors in the 1960s, to mid-1970s. In the 1970s and 80s, he owned a thriving Ford tractor dealership, Alexandria Machinery in Alexandria Ohio. Other businesses included Matthew's Machinery, named after his beloved grandson who passed in 1992. He and his wife Toni enjoyed working side by side in that business until Dick was 80 years old. Dick's success in business can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural mechanical ability. His amiable ways and gentle humor made many friends along the way and helped him become a success. He took pride in the fact that he always left his customers satisfied. Dick and Toni were well known and liked by many friends and associates at many equipment auctions in Ohio, and all along the eastern US and Florida. Dick's Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Friday, from 4-7 p.m. The family is grateful for the good care by the team at Summa Hospice at Home and has requested, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Summa Hospice. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020