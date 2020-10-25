Richard A. Latimer, 84, passed away on October- 20, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on March 16th, 1936; he was the son of the late Julian and Louise Latimer. In high school Richard was elected to the National Honor Society in his junior year and in his senior year he was president of the school orchestra and vice president of the band. In 1953 as a selected member of the Pennsylvania Music Education Association All-State Band, guest conductor Frank Simon (former solo cornetist with John Philip Sousa) offered Richard a scholarship to the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. After receiving his baccalaureate degree from UC in 1958, he began his public school music degree in the Cincinnati area and in 1965 was graduated from Miami University with a Master of Music degree. At this time Richard began a marvelous three year study with clarinetist Richard Waller, then principal clarinetist with the Cincinnati Symphony and former pupil of Daniel Bonade. Richard was a band director in the public schools for thirty years, spending his last fifteen years with the Central Middle School in Wadsworth, where his seventh and eighth grade bands were legendary. Their quality performance level led to superior ratings as well as numerous guest appearances, including the Bowling Green State University Music Reading Clinics, the Akron/Kent State Band Directors Conferences (six appearances), and the OMEA Professional Conference. As a professional clarinetist, Richard was a past member of Hamilton (Ohio) Symphony Orchestra, the Akron Symphony Orchestra under Louis Lane, and the Tuscarawas Philharmonic under the late Margery Henke, followed by Eric Benjamin. Richard had been a member of the National Education Association, the Akron and Canton Federation of Musicians, the Ohio Music Education Association, and a lifetime member of the Ohio Education Association. His hobbies included listening to symphonic music, gardening, reading, and photography. He married the former Barbara Rockwell in 1957 and they enjoyed 63 years together. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; his son, Mark of Conneaut, Ohio; daughter, Laura (Tom) Doyle; his two beloved grandsons, Connor and Matthew Doyle. Cremation has taken place. There will not be calling hours. Graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, Nw York 10016. www.Autismspeaks.org
