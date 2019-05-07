Richard A. McKinney



Richard A. McKinney, 71, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.



Born in Clinton, Tenn. on February 16, 1948, he resided in Akron, Ohio all of his life. Richard retired from Babcock and Wilcox Co. in Barberton, Ohio after 30 years of service. He then retired from the Akron Public Schools after 13 years of service. His hobbies included reading, going to swap meets and going to Cruise-Ins with his 1947 Plymouth, which he restored.



Richard was a member of Shoreline Community Church, a Past Master of National Lodge #568 F&AM, a Past Most Wise Master, AASR, Valley of Akron, where he received the Meritorious Service Award in 2015.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise; brothers, James R. and Ronald Reed; his wife of 27 years, Brenda and son, Eric. He is survived by his daughter, Kristen (Keith) Roth; grandsons, Kyle, Kaiden and Konnor Roth; sisters, Virginia (Thomas) Stutler and family and Lois Keplinger and family; along with many friends.



His passion for life were these two quotes: "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming-WOW-what a ride."



"Work hard, do your best and keep your word. Never get too big for your britches. Trust in God, have no fear, and never forget a friend."



Richard's funeral service will be held, Friday, May 10th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203 with Dr. Scott Campbell officiating. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9th from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shoreline Community Church building fund, 790 Carnegie Ave., Akron, Ohio 44314 in Richard's memory.