Richard Newgent, retired, passed away of natural causes on November 4, 2020. Born, October 23, 1935 in Paris, Illinois, Richard was a graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terra Haute, Indiana, and was a proud captain in the U.S. Army. Richard and his wife Jean were married August 10, 1963, and resided in Fairlawn-Akron, Ohio for over 50 years where they raised their family and provided well for the next generation. He had a long and impactful career as a chemical engineer, namely for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and GenCorp. Most recently, he resided in Davidson, North Carolina, thriving there for the past five years. Husband, father, and yeye (grandfather), brother, and uncle, Richard was a man of kindness, simplicity, and smarts. He was well known for "quizzing" family members and friends on historical trivia. He was a gardening aficionado and lover of nature. Richard passed this appreciation onto his kids who he hiked a combined hundreds of miles with during the fall hiking spree season in northeastern Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Rafool) Newgent, parents, Gordon and Nellie Newgent, brother, John (Myrna) Newgent, sisters-in-law, Catherine (Albert) Basil, Mary Lou (Robert) Barrock, Anne (Jose) Huebe, Betty (Joseph) Rafool, and brothers-in-law, Joseph (Betty) Rafool, James (Ceal) Ayoup, Robert (Mary Lou) Barrock, and Jose (Ann) Huebe. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Dr. Rebecca (Newgent) McLean and her husband Dr. Donald McLean along with their daughter, Jaime; daughter Jackie Newgent; son, James Newgent and his wife, Sandi and their children, Aiden and Rhyus; and his sister, Dr. Hannah (Newgent) Eads. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Myrna (John) Newgent and Cecilia (James) Ayoup; brother-in-law, Albert (Catherine) Basil; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and friends. Richard will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He will be remembered for his wisdom and generosity offered to his family and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 8th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio. COVID-19 protocols will be in place with social distancing and facial coverings required. Private Family Funeral Service will be held Monday at Rose Hill Funeral Home, followed by Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
. Funeral service will be Live Streamed over the Rose Hill Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rose-Hill-Funeral-Home-Burial-Park-592522334108809/