Richard Alan Schwarz was born on November 24, 1943 in Cleveland and died July 5, 2020 in Akron. Dick Schwarz was born to Dr. Gerald Schwarz and Iva Patton Schwarz. He earned degrees in Chemistry from MIT and Duke University, and had a successful career as a research chemist, polymer engineer, and business developer. He spent his later years working with a startup company focused on cleanly recycling household plastic waste into useful industrial materials. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lee Ann Chappelear Schwarz; his sons, Matthew, Jeffrey, and Steven; his daughter, Maryann Kline; and 10 grandchildren, who will all miss him dearly. Richard was very involved with the Lakemore United Methodist Church and the regional church conference, and the Springfield High School Band Boosters, where he and Lee have volunteered for over 25 years. On behalf of his family, we hope that he has touched your life in a positive way. We ask that instead of sending flowers you make a donation on his behalf to your local church, the Springfield High School Band Boosters, or a local STEM educational program. Family and friends will be received at Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, Akron, OH 44312, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Services at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger officiating. Private burial will take place. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com