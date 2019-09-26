|
Richard Alan Stewart, aka "Rico", age 65, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Ric was a member of the CFHS Class of 1971. Ric, an Army veteran, saw duty in Europe and at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. Ric was well traveled during his 20 plus years on the road with numerous "Road Shows" as an IATSE Electrician/Lighting Technician, Licensed Pyro Effects Technician, and Advance Man. Cats, Starlight Express, The Wiz, The Phantom of the Opera, and numerous other shows. Ric, or Rico as his friends and colleagues called him, was a friend and mentor to many. Ric always had a joke to offer and was quick to create appropriate poems for any moment. Ric's warmth and humor will be missed by all. Ric was born on October 18, 1953, in Akron, Ohio. Ric was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Frances Stewart, and survived by his partner of 23 years, Cindy McWilliams Closser; daughter, Sarah (Seth) Toncar; three "step" daughters, Caitlin (Chris) Closser Peart, Meghan (Jeff) Closser Dragowski, and Jacy Closser; he was "Gimpa" to grandchildren Elaynah, Hannah, Caleb Toncar, and Grace Dragowski. He also leaves brothers, Bill (Mary Jo) Stewart and Tom (Sue) Stewart; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends from coast to coast. Ric's interment will be in the military section of Oakwood Cemetery, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Monday, September 30th at 1:00 PM. Following the interment, there will be a memorial service at 2:00 PM at the United Presbyterian Church, 2819 Hudson Dr., Cuyahoga Falls.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019