Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allan Davis Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Allan Davis Jr. Obituary
Richard A. Davis Jr., 65, passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2020 with his wife and lifelong friends at his side. Rich fought a short illness but he remained strong being supported by his dear wife, Judith A. Davis of ten years. Rich was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan as he grew up in Vandergriff, PA. outside of Pittsburgh. If it had to do with the Steelers he knew the players, stats and the answer. He also had a love of music and played the trombone in his high school marching band. He will be missed by his four legged kids, the Beagles. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his Aunt Ginny and Uncle Mac. He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Davis; son, Mathew Davis and fiancee Heather; and grandson, Colton. A celebration service of his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home. 39 S. Miller Road Fairlawn , OH, with calling hours 12:00 to 1:00 P.M.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -