Richard A. Davis Jr., 65, passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2020 with his wife and lifelong friends at his side. Rich fought a short illness but he remained strong being supported by his dear wife, Judith A. Davis of ten years. Rich was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan as he grew up in Vandergriff, PA. outside of Pittsburgh. If it had to do with the Steelers he knew the players, stats and the answer. He also had a love of music and played the trombone in his high school marching band. He will be missed by his four legged kids, the Beagles. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his Aunt Ginny and Uncle Mac. He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Davis; son, Mathew Davis and fiancee Heather; and grandson, Colton. A celebration service of his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home. 39 S. Miller Road Fairlawn , OH, with calling hours 12:00 to 1:00 P.M.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020