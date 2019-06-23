Resources More Obituaries for Richard Neading Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Allan Neading

June 25, 1952



May 12, 2019



"Live with me and be my love; love with me and be my life."



Rich Neading, age 66, died after a brief illness on May 12, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida surrounded by his family.



He was born on June 25, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to Chris John and Barbara Ann (nee Federman) Neading. A 1970 graduate of Glenwood High School, Rich attended the University of Cincinnati before graduating from The University of Akron with an AS degree in electronic engineering. After college Rich's interests in project management and computers lead him to be employed by Technicare (Ohio Nuclear) in Solon, Ohio where he worked on the deployment and technical support of the first CT scanners manufactured in the United States, Bailey Controls in Wickliffe, Ohio, where his projects included power plants in the western and southern United States and water treatment plants in Ohio and 21 years in the IT&S department at Summa Health System in Akron, Ohio.



Rich was a long-time resident of Aurora Shores in Reminderville, Ohio. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends in the outdoors hiking, camping, boating, fishing, snow skiing and going to NASCAR races. Rich was an avid classic rock music fan who enjoyed sharing memories of the many concerts he experienced. One of his fondest memories was chatting with James Taylor and Carly Simon before they went on stage in Cincinnati and sang "Mockingbird". Rich loved to travel. He was very interested in the Mayan culture and civilization and he explored the many ancient ruins in the Yucatan of Mexico. Rich was very outgoing and was able to have a conversation with anyone he met about many topics. He walked away from those discussions happy to have learned a little bit more about the world he lived in. Rich will always be remembered as a caring, loving, wonderful husband, father and friend who shared that twinkle in his eye, a raised right eyebrow and his crooked grin with those he loved.



Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Barb in October 2018 and Chris on Christmas Day 2018. Left to mourn him are his wife of 43 years, Joyce (nee Scaglione) of Reminderville, Ohio; son, Ryan (Kristin) of Davenport, Florida; daughter, Tania (Jeremy) Klempner and grandson, Rich's pride and joy, Aidan Klempner of Palmetto, Florida; as well as his four-legged, furry friends, Oggie, Kitty, PupPup, Monkey and Ron Burgundy. Rich is survived by brothers, Mark (Tanya) of Canton, Ohio and Chris John "CJ" (Jean) Neading of Walton Hills, Ohio; sister, Nancy Neading-Malsky of Carrollton, Ohio; aunts, Mary Hartzell, Carolyn Neading and Jacquie Neading; uncle, Don Neading; mother-in-law, Dolores "Dee" Mennett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Nick and Vicki Scaglione and Cheryl (Scaglione) and Dave Moss; Godchildren, Andrew Neading and Holly Lenox; many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A memorial mass officiated by the Reverend Monsignor Lewis Gaetano is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 25, 2019 at Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Church located at 833 39th Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Later in the day family and friends are invited to a reception to celebrate Rich's life in the Gathering Room at Our Lady of Peace Church beginning at 6:00 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries