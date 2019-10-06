Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allen Meeks


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Allen Meeks Obituary
Richard "Rick" Allen Meeks Richard "Rick" Allen Meeks, age 63, passed away October 2, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1956 to the late Richard and Elizabeth Meeks. Rick was a graduate of Kenmore High School Class of 1975. He is survived by his husband, Kevin Rhoades; brothers, Randy (Glenda) Meeks and Daniel Meeks; many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends, especially, Ronnie Reining, best friend, Debbie Beekman, and Lulu. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in his name to the Summa Foundation: Attn: Cooper Cancer Pavilion, 525 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44304. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now