Richard "Rick" Allen Meeks Richard "Rick" Allen Meeks, age 63, passed away October 2, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1956 to the late Richard and Elizabeth Meeks. Rick was a graduate of Kenmore High School Class of 1975. He is survived by his husband, Kevin Rhoades; brothers, Randy (Glenda) Meeks and Daniel Meeks; many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends, especially, Ronnie Reining, best friend, Debbie Beekman, and Lulu. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in his name to the Summa Foundation: Attn: Cooper Cancer Pavilion, 525 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44304. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019