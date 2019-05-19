Services Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 1361 W. Market Street Akron , OH View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Richard Chenoweth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Anderson Chenoweth

Richard Anderson Chenoweth (Dick) passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 in Naples, Fla. with his loving children by his side. Dick was born to Lawrence and Elizabeth Chenoweth on July 9, 1925. They predeceased him as did his sisters, Virginia Friederici and Connie Christie.



Dick attended King Elementary School in Akron and was awarded a National Scholarship to Middlesex School in Concord Massachusetts from which he graduated in 1942. He then attended Harvard University on a National Scholarship and completed his undergraduate work while on active duty in the Naval Reserve Officers Training program, being commissioned as an Ensign. From there, he earned his law degree from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve). He joined the Akron law firm of Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs in 1948 and had a successful career, retiring January 1, 1996. According to a colleague, Dick "succeeded Lisle Buckingham as the backbone and premier attorney for the firm both externally and internally." He was presented with the prestigious Sir Thomas More award for extraordinary community service in the legal profession.



He set an example for and mentored many in the community. A few comments from colleagues include: "He made everyone around him better, you always felt ten feet tall after meeting with him." "He was smart, without having to be the smartest person in the room. He spoke with wisdom and authority without the slightest hint of pomposity. He was easy-going and approachable, respectful to and patient with all regardless of rank and station."



Dick's passion for his community was evident in the number of non-profit and for-profit boards he served on. He served as Director for Caliber Systems (Roadway), Seiberling Rubber Company, and FirstMerit Bank (Huntington). He was past president of Child Guidance & Family Solutions, Family Service Society (Greenleaf Family Services), Akron Community Foundation, Legal Aide Society, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church Foundation. He was a trustee of Akron Children's Hospital, Summa Health System, Summit Education Initiative, The University of Akron Foundation, Western Reserve Academy, and Middlesex School.



His work as trustee for the GAR Foundation (where he also served as executive director) and Burton D. Morgan Foundation was so important to him. He continued to serve these foundations well into his retirement.



His love of golf led him to be a 3-time Akron District Golf Association Match Play Champion and play exhibition golf with Ben Hogan and Denny Shute. He was proud to shoot 3 holes-in-one during his lifetime. Some say he had "the fastest back swing in Summit County." He was a member of Portage Country Club, Sharon Golf Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples, Florida.



But nothing was more important to Dick than his family! After the death of his first wife, Mary Lou Harwick Chenoweth in 1969, he married Dorothy Christie Tomkinson Chenoweth (Chris), joining their six children into one loving family. Together they modeled love, fairness, compassion, dedication to hard work, commitment to community, respect and the importance of giving back. Family gatherings were always full of love and laughter. Their family has wonderful memories of vacations, holiday gatherings, and family game nights (which Dick made very competitive!).



The family continues to expand with 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren who loved their "Macah"! After Chris passed away in 2017, there was a huge void in his life and the family takes comfort in the knowledge that they are now reunited for eternity.



In addition to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he leaves his sons, Rick (Kate) Tomkinson and Bill Chenoweth; daughters, Christine (Jeffrey) Yuhasz, Betsy (Art) Getz, Gindy (Dick) Smith and Jean (Tony) Vernon.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3rd at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market Street, Akron, OH 44313. Memorials may be made to the Dick and Chris Chenoweth Fund at Akron Community Foundation, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Akron Bar Association Foundation or a .