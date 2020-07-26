Richard Andrew Mancuso passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 17, 2020. He was born in Tallmadge Ohio, but spent all of his adult life in Copley with his forever soulmate, Jann Mancuso, and together raised their three children, Andrew, Jennifer, and Michael Mancuso. Rich was the proud owner of A-Rapid Restaurant Repair for 41 years and serviced many local restaurants' kitchen equipment. He also was a proud veteran, serving in the early 1970s. Rich was so much to so many of us, but his favorite role in life was being his grandchildren's "Nanoo." You always could find him helping and caring for those around him and never asking or expecting anything in return. He was the most generous and loving person. It is a great understatement to say he will be deeply missed, however there is peace in knowing he is no longer in pain from his swift battle with cancer and now joined with his other loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Jann; sons, Andrew and Michael (wife Brittany); daughter, Jennifer; ten grandchildren to whom he was "Nanoo," brothers, Anthony Jr. and Joseph (wife Paula); and sister, Mary (deceased husband Bill). A celebration of his 70 years of life will be held on his birthday weekend, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Ohio Sportsmen Club, 1775 Jacoby Rd., Copley, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service to begin at 3 p.m. followed by his birthday celebration.