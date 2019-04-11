Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Anthony Aloi Obituary
Richard "Tony" Anthony Aloi

Richard Anthony "Tony" Aloi passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 6, 2019.

He was born in Akron, Ohio on September 11th, 1941 and served in the United States Navy for 6 years.

Tony will be remembered for his love of his pets, especially his dog Monti.

He is preceded in death by his father,

Carmen Aloi, and his mother, Dolores (Rovira) Aloi; daughter, Gina; and son, Thomas.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph Aloi; sister, Arlene Shackelford; many nieces and great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
