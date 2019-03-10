Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road (Route 91)
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road (Route 91)
Akron, OH
Richard Arden Roop


Richard Arden Roop Obituary
Richard Arden Roop

Richard Arden Roop, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019.

A life resident of Akron, he graduated from Buchtel High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Dick retired from retail sales after many years. His greatest passion was music, forming and playing piano in Dick Roop's Trio. Dick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his father, Alfred Roop; mother and step-father, Thelma and Art Dunlevy; and step-sister, Judith Green, Dick is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Beverly; children, Linda Johnson and Rick Roop (Brenda); grandchildren, Heather (Marc) Mehling and Adam Pinczes; great-grandchildren, Riley and Skyler; step-brother, Gary Roop and cousin, Margie Warrick.

Friends and family will be received Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Pastor W. James Case officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillside Memorial Park.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
