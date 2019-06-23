Richard "Dick" Arthur Anderson



Richard "Dick" Arthur Anderson, 94, longtime resident of Barberton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019.



Dick was born January 25, 1925 in Akron, Ohio to the late Leona and Arthur Anderson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Jean, who he married on July 10, 1948; and his twin brother, Donald and his wife, Evelyn.



He is lovingly remembered by his devoted family, daughters, Linda Jeter (Thomas), Patricia and son, James (Julianne); grandchildren, Kathryn Jeter, Nicholas Anderson and Brian Anderson; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Jackson Brinley; and his dearly loved little Stanley.



Dick served in the D Battery of Patton's 3rd Army during World War II, after which he toured through Europe in a USO band playing the trombone. He returned to the Barberton area and worked for several companies as a member of Local 219 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Later in life he pursued his love of music and played in a local band with his brother, Don, called "It's Later Than You Think". He was the ultimate "Mr. Fixit" and surprised all by his skill in all he attempted.



Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio.



Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Erik Swanson at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. where Dick was a devoted member. A reception will take place following the service in the church basement, 249 2nd St., N.W., Barberton, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Mass 01061-0515. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019