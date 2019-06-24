Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Richard "Dick" Arthur Anderson

Richard "Dick" Arthur Anderson, 94, longtime resident of Barberton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Erik Swanson at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. where Dick was a devoted member. A reception will take place following the service in the church basement, 249 2nd St., N.W., Barberton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Mass 01061-0515
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 24, 2019
