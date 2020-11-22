1/1
Richard B. Fry, Sr. Richard B. Fry, Sr., 88, of Hudson, passed away on November 15, 2020 from COVID-19. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary P. Fry (nee Gallucci) for 49 years; dear father of Charles Fry (Priscilla) of Mason, Ohio, Barbara Wilson (James) of Medina, Ohio, Richard B. Fry, Jr. (Karen) of Silver Lake, Ohio, Timothy Fry (Mary) of Hudson, Ohio, Michele Evans (Richard) of Clearwater, Florida and dear stepfather of the late Angela Laurenty (Richard, deceased); special cousin of Sylvia Hauck; loved grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 13. Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force and a 30 year employee of NASA. Heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff of the Crown Center at Laurel Lake Retirement Community for their years of loving care and kindness where "they treated him like a king". Graveside funeral services and interment were held privately at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield, Ohio due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Partners in Health P.O. Box 996 Frederick, MD 21705-9942 or The Laurel Lake Foundation 200 Laurel Lake Dr., Hudson, OH 44236. Arrangements by FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME - 330-467-4500.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
Thank you for your service Sir.
November 18, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country !
