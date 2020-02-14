Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3179 Kent Road
Stow, OH
Richard B. Havlock Obituary
THEN AND NOW STOW -- Richard B. Havlock, 88, died February 11, 2020. Born in Perryopolis, PA, he was a resident of Stow since 1992 and had been employed with the Bell Aerospace and Picker International as a technician. Richard also owned and managed the North Union Grist Mill located in Shaker Heights for 15 years. Richard was a member of Holy Family Parish. He enjoyed golfing, playing poker and spending time with family. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jane Havlock. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Christine) Havlock; daughters, Jean (James) Sukys and Judy (Scott) Berger; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Michelle, James, Daniel, Sean, Ryan, Clay, Cole and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Ezra. Mass of the Christian Burial 10 AM Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow. Friends may call 5 to 8 PM Sunday at Redmon Funeral Home. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the , . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
