Richard B. Linn



NORTON -- Richard Bernard Linn, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 following a brief illness.



Born to Mary (Wilhelm) and Charles (Todd) Linn, Dick graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1953. He attended the University of Akron before moving to California and joining the Army Reserves. Upon returning to Akron, Dick married Narita (Arnold) Gross in 1967 and established their family in Norton, Ohio.



Dick was devoted to his family and friends. A lifetime member, and past Grand Knight, of the Knights of Columbus, Dick dedicated countless hours to serving both the North Akron and Norton councils. He was a crusader for the handicapped, raising money and volunteering for over 50 years for the Association of Retarded Citizens, the Special Olympics, and many other organizations. A man of immense faith, he was a member of SS Cyril and Methodius and Prince of Peace parishes.



There was rejoicing in Heaven as Dick was welcomed home by his loving wife, his parents, and countless relatives and friends. We are sure they are enjoying a good polka together now. Left to miss him tremendously are his children, Rick Linn, Mary Linn, Linda (Tim) Haney, Jim (Robin) Gross, Patricia (Paul) Cipar, John Gross and Barb (Link) Rickenbacker; along with ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Rev. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weaver Sports Booster Club or Challenge Golf. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary