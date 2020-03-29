|
|
Richard B. Mounts Jr., 68, was welcomed into the Arms of the Lord on March 19, 2020. He served in the Navy, Dec. 1969 to Dec. 1975. Richard was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard B. Mounts Sr. and Betty J. Mounts. He will be sadly missed by siblings, Russell (Mary Beth) Mounts, Joyce Hall and Randy Mounts (Jodi Statts); nieces and nephews, Ben (Amber), Austin, Racheal, Celeste, Lorraine (Michael), Marissa (Jesse), Nicole, Kayla (Matt), Richard and great niece, Julia. Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020