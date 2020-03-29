Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mounts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. Mounts Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard B. Mounts Jr. Obituary
Richard B. Mounts Jr., 68, was welcomed into the Arms of the Lord on March 19, 2020. He served in the Navy, Dec. 1969 to Dec. 1975. Richard was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard B. Mounts Sr. and Betty J. Mounts. He will be sadly missed by siblings, Russell (Mary Beth) Mounts, Joyce Hall and Randy Mounts (Jodi Statts); nieces and nephews, Ben (Amber), Austin, Racheal, Celeste, Lorraine (Michael), Marissa (Jesse), Nicole, Kayla (Matt), Richard and great niece, Julia. Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now