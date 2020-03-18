|
On March 2, 2020, at age 91, Dick passed away peacefully with his loving wife at his side in his home in Bath, Ohio. Dick was born on October 16, 1928 to C. Nelson Wright and Inez Marie Wright at People's Hospital in Akron. As an only child he enjoyed many adventures while growing up. His trips with his father to Canada and to the Four Corners out West where he spent time with Navajo and Hopi Native Americans and "cowboys" were not only fun, but also encouraged his interest in photography which stayed with him all of his life. Richard graduated with honors from California Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1950 and from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School in 1952 with a Master's in Business Administration. Dick's entire career was spent at Wright Tool Company, started by his father. In 1952 he started as an engineer, was promoted to Chief Engineer and Purchasing Agent in 1954, and in 1957 he became Vice President. He became President in 1967 and retired from that position in January 2007. He remained Chairman of the Board until 2012. Dick and his wife, Dianne traveled to all seven continents, over 40 countries, and the Arctic North Pole. In addition to adventure travel, he enjoyed Heli-Skiing in the Banff area of Canada. He amassed over 12 million vertical feet over several years of skiing with Canadian Mountain Holidays. In recent years Dick was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron in Fairlawn after many years at First Congregational Church in Akron. He enjoyed his membership and dining with his wife, friends and business associates at Portage Country Club for 68 years. Richard was preceded in death by his parents in 1972, and his son, Bruce in 1992. He is sadly missed by his son, Robert (Lucinda) of Baltimore, MD; Dianne, his wife of 27 years; and the mother of his sons, Janet (Kime) Wright. For the last five years Dick was fortunate to have a special caregiver to keep him very active with daily walks, lunches, swimming and other adventures. Bruce Anderson, thank you for all your dedication and care of Dick. Cremation has taken place and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bath Community Fund, c/o Akron Community Foundation, 345 W. Cedar St., Akron, OH 44307-2407; Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH, 44087; Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, P.O. Box 1580, Akron, OH 44309-1580; or Akron Rotary Camp, 4460 Rex Lake Dr., Akron, OH, 44319.
