Richard Bair, 85, passed away October 8, 2019. Born in Dover, he lived most of his life in the Akron area. Richard served 30 years with the U.S. Marines during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was owner of Pop Bair's Locksmith and a member of The Chapel. Richard was also a member of the VFW #1062, American Legion #281 in Cuyahoga Falls and was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and a blue belt Moo Duk Kwan. He also enjoyed bowling, painting, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; parents, Kermit (Hope) Bair and Virginia Walrath; sister, Dorothy Bair; brothers, Kermit and Herbert Bair. Richard is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Stephen) Roth of Cincinnati; son, Richard (Diane) Bair of Akron; grandchildren, Justin (Rachel) Roth, Shaun (Melissa) Roth, Brent Roth, Katy Bair; greatgranddaughters, Mackenzie and Madison Roth; sisters in law, Pat Bair, Vi Reedy, Jackie Kramer, Sandy (Monroe) Hostetler; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Sean Alexander officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project, 4899 Belford Road #1300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019