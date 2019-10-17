Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Bair Obituary
Richard Bair, 85, passed away October 8, 2019. Born in Dover, he lived most of his life in the Akron area. Richard served 30 years with the U.S. Marines during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was owner of Pop Bair's Locksmith and a member of The Chapel. Richard was also a member of the VFW #1062, American Legion #281 in Cuyahoga Falls and was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and a blue belt Moo Duk Kwan. He also enjoyed bowling, painting, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; parents, Kermit (Hope) Bair and Virginia Walrath; sister, Dorothy Bair; brothers, Kermit and Herbert Bair. Richard is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Stephen) Roth of Cincinnati; son, Richard (Diane) Bair of Akron; grandchildren, Justin (Rachel) Roth, Shaun (Melissa) Roth, Brent Roth, Katy Bair; greatgranddaughters, Mackenzie and Madison Roth; sisters in law, Pat Bair, Vi Reedy, Jackie Kramer, Sandy (Monroe) Hostetler; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Sean Alexander officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project, 4899 Belford Road #1300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now