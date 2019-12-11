Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seville United Methodist Church
74 W. Main Street,
Seville, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Seville United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Mound Hill Cemetery
Seville, OH
Richard C. Armstrong


1943 - 2019
Richard C. Armstrong Obituary
Richard C. Armstrong, age 76, of Seville, Ohio, passed away December 8, 2019. Richard owned the Armstrong Funeral Home in Seville. He was born on March 12, 1943 to the late Robert and Nita Armstrong. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; son, Todd (Stacey); and granddaughter, Bryanna. The family will receive friends THURSDAY, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Seville United Methodist Church, 74 W. Main Street, Seville, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on FRIDAY, December 13th at the church. Pastor Donald Trigg and Chaplain Don Bolich will officiate. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville. Arrangements conducted by William E. Cox of Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, WADSWORTH (330) 335-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
