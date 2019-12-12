|
Richard C. Armstrong, age 76, of Seville, Ohio, passed away December 8, 2019. Visitation will be held, TODAY, Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Seville United Methodist Church, 74 W. Main Street, Seville, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on FRIDAY at the church. Pastor Donald Trigg and Chaplain Don Bolich will officiate. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville. Arrangements conducted by William E. Cox of Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, WADSWORTH (330)-335-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019