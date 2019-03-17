Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard C. Jones Obituary
Richard C. Jones

In the loving memory of Richard C. Jones who passed away on March 9, 2019.

He was born August 4, 1976 in Canton, Ohio. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Jones (Akron); sister, Missy Jones (S.C.); His fiance, Amanda Morrison (Akron); daughter, Brittany Jones (Akron); sons,

Aurelius, Maximus, Bryan and Zachery. Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial gathering and services are being held at Adams Funeral Home at (791 E. Market St.) on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now