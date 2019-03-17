|
|
Richard C. Jones
In the loving memory of Richard C. Jones who passed away on March 9, 2019.
He was born August 4, 1976 in Canton, Ohio. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Jones (Akron); sister, Missy Jones (S.C.); His fiance, Amanda Morrison (Akron); daughter, Brittany Jones (Akron); sons,
Aurelius, Maximus, Bryan and Zachery. Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial gathering and services are being held at Adams Funeral Home at (791 E. Market St.) on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019