THEN AND NOW Richard C. Shafer, 91, passed away on February 19, 2020. Dick was born on December 25, 1928 and had been an Akron resident all his life. He graduated from South High School in 1946 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dick retired from the Akron Police Department and Good Park Golf Course. He was a member of Park United Methodist Church. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Stella Schafer and sister, Jean Harvey. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Emma Ruth; daughter, Nancy (Joe) Kostko; son, Lawrence Schafer; grandchildren, Christopher Kostko, Karen (Matt) Clark, Jeffrey (Erin) Kostko, Sean Schafer and Jaclyn Schafer; great grandchildren, Colin and Noah Clark, Owen Kostko and Aria Kostko; his sister, Beverly (Ben) Segers; and his best friends, Bill Price and Ed Matzules. Private services will be held and burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Memorials in Dick's name can be made to the , 3505 Embassy Parkway Suite 100, Akron, Ohio 44333. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Schafer family. Messages and memories of Richard can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020