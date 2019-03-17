|
Richard C.
"Rick" Spindler
Richard C. "Rick" Spindler, 73, of Kenmore passed away peacefully at home on March 10. 2019. He worked at Rockwell and retired from Reuther mold. He was a member of Lakeview Christian Church.
Rick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Jo (Coffman) Spindler; daughter, Betty E. (Spindler) Bussey; son-in-law, Doug Bussey; "Favorite" granddaughter, Becca Bussey; stepson, Scott Rice; sister, Kathy Spindler; and many special friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 S. Main St., Akron on Monday, at 7 p.m., officiated by Darryl Moulder. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019