Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Richard C. "Rick" Susong


1960 - 2019
Richard C. "Rick" Susong Obituary
Richard C.

"Rick" Susong

Richard C. "Rick" Susong, age 59, passed away July 1, 2019.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. In honor of Rick's favorite color, guests are encouraged to wear red.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 5, 2019
