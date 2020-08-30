1/1
Richard C. Weisman
Richard C. Weisman, 77, passed away August 21, at Akron General ICU from kidney and liver failure due to complications from diabetes and also pneumonia. Richard was born in Canton, Ohio and moved to Akron/Barberton area at the age of 2, where he lived all his life. He attended Garfield High School and worked for trucking companies. He retired from Kungle Trucking, and then worked part-time for Firestone Country Club Golf Course. He was a former Mason and past president for Barberton F.O.P.A. for 4 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard C. and Jeanne C. Weisman and son, Richard C. (Rich) Weisman. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Jeannie) C. Wiesman, married in 1964 and together 56 years; also left sister, Jackie Cincurak (Don); brother-in-law, Phillip Burr (Karen); one niece and many friends. Richard was very concerned that the Coronavirus had left many families unemployed and schools closed leaving many children without food. If you know of any local families who are in need of help and in some small way you could find it in your heart to help them in memory of Richard in lieu of flowers. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to 2096 Hackberry St. Akron OH 44301.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
